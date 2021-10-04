The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office has identified the Quarryville man who was killed after being struck by three vehicles in East Drumore Township on Saturday night.

Zachary Stuart, 28, of Quarryville, died of multiple traumatic injuries, Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said. His death was ruled accidental following an external examination Monday.

Stuart was standing in the middle of Lancaster Pike (Route 272), just south of Deaver Road, when he was struck by a vehicle driving northbound at 10:44 p.m., state police said in a news release.

Police are unsure why Stuart was in the road.

Stuart was thrown into the southbound lane where he was struck by two other vehicles, police said.

One of the vehicles, believed to be a late 1990s blue Jeep Cherokee with Maryland license plates, fled the scene before police arrived.

Stuart was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the Jeep Cherokee or the crash is urged to contact Pennsylvania State Police Lancaster at 717-229-7650.