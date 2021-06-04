David and Victoria Preston were found dead at their Mount Joy Township home after it exploded early Tuesday evening.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni identified the Prestons Friday as the deceased couple found in the debris following an explosion that started a fire at their home in the 100 block of Waldheim Road, just off of Mt. Gretna Road (Route 241).

David Preston was 63 years old and his wife, Victoria Preston, was 60 years old, said Diamantoni. An autopsy was performed Friday morning and the couple’s identities were confirmed using dental records. A report on the “cause and manner” of their deaths is still pending, Diamantoni said. The cause of the explosion also remains under investigation.

The Prestons bought the property just northwest of Elizabethtown in 2005. Property records indicate it was a 2,240 square-foot rancher built in 1972.

Ken Epdegraff, who lives next door, told an LNP reporter the couple mostly kept to themselves.

Douglas Armstrong, who lives further down the street, described them as "super nice."

"They were the nicest, nicest people," he told the reporter. "When I moved in they brought me cookies."

Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday neighbors reported hearing one large explosion, followed by several other smaller explosions. They also reported hearing what appeared to be ammunition exploding after the initial explosions rang out. The home collapsed just as firefighters arrived at the scene, said Elizabethtown Fire Department deputy fire chief Jeremy Shaffner.

A Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall assisted by an Alcohol Tobacco & Firearms Agent and police detective attempted to locate the residents, but an extensive investigation and search of the interior and basement of the home was determined to be unsafe and was halted overnight to request excavation equipment, police said.

The search was renewed around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, and the Prestons were discovered under the debris just after 10 a.m., the coroner’s office reported.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said. Anyone who has information is urged to contact Detective Frank Ember Jr. at 717-689-5657, extension 111.