The Lancaster County Corner's Office has identified the person who died during a car crash on Route 222 in Ephrata Township on Thursday afternoon.

The coroner's office identified the person who died as James L. Stokes, 77, of Conestoga. It was determined Stokes died of congestive heart failure and pulmonary embolus, and his death was ruled natural. Stokes' death wasn't as a result of the crash.

The Ephrata Police Department said Stokes drove his Kia sedan into the median, and the car was overturned near the northbound lanes. Police confirmed Stokes was the only person involved in the crash.

On Thursday at 3:51 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to Route 222 North and Route 322 to Route 222 North ramp for a report of a car crash, according to previous reporting. Stokes was pronounced dead at the scene.