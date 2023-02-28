The Lancaster County Coroner's Office has identified the person found dead at Queen Street bus station last week.

Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni identified the person as Chance Williams, 32, of Warwick Township. The cause of death has yet to be released, but Diamantoni said he doesn't believe the death is suspicious.

Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to a body found at the Queen Street bus station the afternoon of Feb. 22, according to previous reporting. Officers at the scene declined to comment further.

The cause is pending toxicology results.