Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect new information provided by Manheim Township Police on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 and from the Lancaster County Coroner's Office on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.

A motorcyclist died in a crash on Route 222 in Manheim Township on Friday.

Crews responded around 5:20 p.m. to Route 222 northbound near Hunsicker Round for a crash, according to dispatch reports. The area is about 2 miles north of the Route 30 interchange.

A man identified by the Lancaster County Coroner's Office on Tuesday as 69-year-old Michael Phillips, of Lititz, was driving a motorcycle when witnesses say he changed lanes, drifted off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail, police said Monday. Phillips fell off the bike, but the motorcycle continued several hundred feet before stopping.

Phillips died of his injuries at the scene despite a doctor and a witness performing CPR, police said. Crews closed the road for several hours so investigators could do a crash reconstruction.

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office ruled Tuesday that Phillips died of multiple traumatic injuries, and that his death was accidental

Manheim Township police continue to investigate and ask anyone who saw the crash to contact them at 717-569-6401.