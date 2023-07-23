The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office has identified the motorcycle driver who died in a crash in East Lampeter Township on Saturday night.

Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said Cristian Cintora Murillo, 22, of West Grove, died of multiple traumatic injuries and his death was ruled accidental.

Around 6 p.m., the area near Old Philadelphia Pike, also called Route 340, and Greenfield Road was blocked off for a few hours after the crash, involving a motorcycle and pickup truck.

It’s unclear if there were any other injuries.