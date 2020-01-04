A young mother and her daughter died as a result of a fire Saturday morning in Columbia Borough, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Cami Jo Combs, 20, and her 2-year-old daughter, Callie Jo Flowers, died after the fire, which started around 9:30 a.m. in a row home in the 200 block of South Second Street, Diamantoni said.

Callie was taken to a local hospital, where she later died, and Combs was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Diamantoni.

An autopsy is scheduled for early next week

Columbia Borough Fire Chief Douglas Kemmerly said when fire crews arrived there was smoke coming from multiple row homes on the block.

The person who called 911 “had heard yelling and screaming from inside the home,” Kemmerly said.

Firefighters found the mother and daughter in a second-floor bedroom shortly after they arrived, Kemmerly said.

Two dogs also died in the fire.

"Anytime we lose somebody, it’s a horrible thing," Kemmerly said.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

“No smoke detectors were heard during the fire, which is very unusual,” Kemmerly said. “We have found smoke detectors, but they were not working at the time of the fire.”

When asked if he thought there was anything suspicious about the fire, Kemmerlydeclined to comment.

The row homes are rentals, according to Kemmerly, and he estimated the last inspection for the fire detectors was sometime in April.

Fire crews had the fire under control around 9:58 a.m. Kemmerly said about 100 firefighters from 12 departments helped extinguish the fire.