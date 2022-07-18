The Lancaster County Coroner's Office has identified the woman killed in crash on Route 222 last week as Erika Crossen.

Crossen, 33, of Millersville, was driving on Route 222 southbound in the area of Hunsicker Road at 6:10 p.m. Saturday when she hit a passenger vehicle with one man inside, police said. A news release from the Lancaster County Coroner's Office issued Monday identified the woman.

Officers arrived to find Crossen unconscious, and the man in the other vehicle had non-life-threatening injuries, police said. An off-duty paramedic was at the scene when officers arrived and was attempting life-saving measures on Crossen, but she was declared dead at the scene by an official with the Lancaster County Coroner's Office.

The results of a forensic examination conducted Saturday are still pending, according to the release.