The Lancaster County Coroner's Office has identified the men killed in two separate shootings on Wednesday.

City officers responded to the 300 block of South Marshall Street about 11 a.m. Wednesday and found an unresponsive person with injuries.

Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni identified the person as Wakiel Jones Jr., 27, of Lancaster city. Diamantoni determined Jones died of a gunshot wound to the head and ruled the death a homicide.

Officers in Columbia responded around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday to a shooting in the 200 block of North Second Street near Bridge Street for a reported shooting.

Diamantoni identified a man killed in that shooting as Lamar Lewis, 41. Diamantoni determined Lewis died of a gunshot wound to the chest and ruled his death a homicide.

Emergency responders focused around a large dark-colored Dodge Challenger which they covered with a tarp around noon. What appears to be blood was visible near the driver's side back tire.

A man who was riding his bike in the area said he rode past the Dodge Challenger right before the shooting took place and heard the gunfire when he was farther down the street.

The bicyclist, who declined to give his name out of fear of retaliation, ran back to the vehicle to help a man who got out and collapsed onto the street. The bicyclist also saw another man in the vehicle slumped over.

Detective Matt Leddy declined to say Wednesday if police were investigating the shooting as homicide. Columbia police did not provide new information on Thursday.

The male suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and fled east on Avenue F toward North Third Street, police said. Anyone with information about the Columbia shooting should reach out to Detective Matt Leddy at (717) 684-7735.

Prince of Subs shooting

Officers in Lancaster city responded at 1:11 a.m. Monday for a reported shooting inside Prince of Subs on South Prince Street. The restaurant is at South Prince and West Farnum streets, about two blocks southwest of Penn Square.

Officers found Luis Sanchez, 29, and another person with gunshot wounds. Chris Johnson said he was shot in the leg, but police have not independently identified him.

Sanchez died of his injuries at a local hospital. Johnson said he was treated for a gunshot wound to his leg and was released from the hospital Wednesday.

Lt. Glenn Stoltzfus, spokesperson for Lancaster City Bureau of Police, said Thursday that the investigation is ongoing, and police have not made any arrests.

Family and friends held a candlelight vigil for Sanchez on Monday night.

Lancaster police ask anyone with information related on either of this week's shootings to call 717-735-3301.