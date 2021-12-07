The Lancaster County Coroner identified the two people who died in what police called an apparent murder-suicide that happened in Ephrata in the early-morning hours on Monday.

Juan Dalmolin, 61, and Naralay Archibald, 19, died from the shooting, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

An external examination is scheduled for Wednesday, where the official cause and manner of the deaths will be determined.

Dalmolin was the uncle of Archibald, Diamantoni said.

Ephrata Borough police said that officers were called to the 200 block of Mortar Lane around 4:20 a.m. for a report of a man with a rifle on Monday.

Shots were fired as officers arrived, police said in a news release.

Police said Dalmolin shot Archibald before shooting himself. Three other people in the home were unharmed.

The shooting was in a cul-de-sac of semi-detached homes along the Warwick-to-Ephrata Rail Trail and next to Fulton Elementary School about a mile west of the square in Ephrata.

Rebekah Carpenter, who lives about four houses down from the scene of the shooting, said the neighborhood is "so peaceful and quiet. Nothing ever happens in this neighborhood."

If Diamantoni determines the cause and manner of the deaths is murder-suicide, it would be the third such incident this year in the county.

The most recent murder-suicide happened on September 29, in Mount Joy.

Wesley S. Frey Jr. shot and killed his father with a crossbow and then barricaded himself in a room and committed suicide, police said.

In a June 1 incident in Mount Joy Township, David Preston, 63, and Victoria Preston, 60, were found dead in their home after an explosion.

Police later determined that David Preston ignited a flammable substance on his body and around the house that caught fire and caused an explosion.

His wife died before the fire was started, according to police. She had toxic levels of fentanyl and other medications in her system, which were given to her by David Preston.