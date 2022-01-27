The Lancaster County Coroner's Office has identified the man and woman killed in a Fulton Township house fire last week.

Ronald D. Louthian and Donna Louthian, both 81, died in the fire that destroyed a home in the 100 block of Little Britain Church Road, according to coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni. The house was just off Robert Fulton Highway (Route 222), less than half a mile from the historic Robert Fulton Birthplace.

Firefighters were dispatched at 3:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, after a passerby had called 911 after noticing flames shooting out of the 172-year-old residence’s windows. Firefighters arrived to find the home completely engulfed by flames.

Diamantoni announced last week that autopsies revealed the Louthians died as a result of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.

The home was totally destroyed by the fire, which caused an estimated $300,000 in damage to the property and contents inside.

A day after the fire, a group of about a dozen people and construction equipment were seen loading debris onto horse-led buggies outside of what was left of the home.