A man whose body was found in the Susquehanna River on Tuesday has been identified by the Lancaster County Coroner.

Delmar Cornelius King, 33, of Harrisburg, was identified as the man who was found by a kayker along the shore near the Riverfront Park section of the Northwest Lancaster County River Trail in the 500 block of Vinegar Ferry Road in East Donegal Township, south of Maytown, at around 12:22 p.m. Tuesday, said Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni. King's remains were identified using a fingerprint comparison.

An autopsy Wednesday morning determined that King died of a freshwater drowning, though his manner of death is still under investigation, Diamantoni said.

The circumstances surrounding King's death are being investigated by Susquehanna Regional police, Harrisburg city police and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, according to a news release.

King was last seen in Harrisburg on March 20, according to the news release.

Diamantoni said King was in the water for "certainly more than a few days," but that it was difficult to provide a more exact estimate.

King's body was the second to be discovered in the same area of the Susquehanna River this week. The body of 32-year-old Ashley Dawn Taylor, 32, of Newport, Perry County, was discovered at the York Haven Hydroelectric plant near Conoy Township on Monday morning.

Taylor's death was also ruled a freshwater drowning following an autopsy Wednesday morning, though her manner of death is still pending, Diamantoni said.