The man who died from a two-vehicle crash Friday morning in Rapho Township has been identified by Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Michael Sanchez-Gallegos, 21, of York, died during the crash that happened around 6:40 a.m., Friday.

Sanchez-Gallegos was the driver of an SUV that was turning left onto Elizabethtown Road and crashed with a car that hit the driver's side of the SUV, according to Manheim Borough police chief Joe Stauffer.

A passenger in the SUV and the driver of the car were both taken to a local hospital, Stauffer said.

The crash shut down Elizabethtown Road for about four hours while the North West Crash Team recreated the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about it is asked to contact Manheim Borough Police Sgt. Kristopher Keller at 717-665-2481.