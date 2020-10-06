The Lancaster County Coroner's office has identified the man who died after a short police pursuit Monday night in Providence Township.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni identified the man as 48-year-old Michael Seese, of New Providence. Seese died after crashing his vehicle near Pennsy Road and Route 272 after leading police on a short pursuit, according to state police.

State police said officers were dispatched at 8:15 p.m. to Providence Township for a man "displaying a firearm and behaving abnormally."

The man was gone by the time police arrived, but officers identified him as Seese and discovered he had a warrant for his arrest, police said.

According to court documents, Seese was charged with a third-degree felony of retail theft for an incident that happened on Sept. 22.

Officers were able to get in contact with Seese at the Buck Turkey Hill, but Seese fled again, police said, leading troopers on a pursuit.

Seese crashed less than five miles away, where his truck was seen in a creek after he apparently crashed through a guardrail.

