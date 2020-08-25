Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni released the name of the man who died after a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in East Drumore Township.

Brendan Murphy, 38, of Quarryville, was killed in the crash, Diamantoni said Tuesday morning after notifying next of kin.

The crash happened near the intersection of Church Road and Clearview Drive, about 1.5 miles west of Robert Fulton Highway (Route 222) in East Drumore Township around 9:15 a.m. Monday, according to Lancaster County Wide Communications.

One of the vehicles was on fire at one point, according to earlier reporting from LNP | LancasterOnline.

