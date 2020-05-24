The Lancaster County coroner identified the man who died after a 3-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer that caught fire in Salisbury Township Saturday morning.

Killed was 23-year-old Nashid Shamsuddin Al'Hadi, of Philadelphia, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said.

The crash, reported at 9:23 a.m. in the 5400 block of Lincoln Highway East, involved two vehicles and a tractor trailer, a supervisor at Lancaster County-Wide Communications said.

The tractor trailer hit the front porch of a house and caught fire, dispatch said. The front porch sustained minimal damage.

Within 45 minutes, crews were able to control the fire. No one was home at the time of the fire, dispatch said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

For more Lancaster County news: