One person was killed in a single-car crash Sunday evening, Northern Lancaster County Regional police said.
Killed was Hunter Douglas Lehman, 21, of Ephrata, police said.
Emergency responders were called to the intersection of Kleinfeltersville Road and Laurel Drive at 12:47 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, for the crash.
Initial calls to 911 said that a vehicle had crashed into a tree, police said. When emergency crews arrived, they found Lehman in the vehicle, police said.
Police said they are still investigating the crash, though initial indications identify speed as a contributing factor.
Anyone with further information concerning the crash is encouraged to call Sgt. Rodney King at 717-733-0965.