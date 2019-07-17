Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni identified the man who died in head-on crash in Bart Township on Tuesday night. 

Joshua Frederick Handel, 28, of Nottingham, Chester County, died from multiple traumatic injuries after his vehicle collided with a truck hauling a utility trailer on Georgetown Road/Route 896. 

Nottingham is located in West Nottingham Township, just two miles north of the Pennsylvania-Maryland state line. 

Sign up for our newsletter

The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m.

Georgetown Road was closed between Furnace Road and Regency Drive for about three hours following the crash. 