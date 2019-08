One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Fulton Township.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni identified the man as 22-year-old Christian Barajas, from Fulton Township.

The crash happened on Lancaster Pike, near Fite Drive, around 9 p.m., Thursday.

Pennsylvania State Police said that more information will be available later today.

This story is developing and will be updated.

