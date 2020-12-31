FatalStabbing003.jpg

One man is dead after a stabbing on S. Ann St. in Lancaster Tuesday Dec. 29, 2020.

 ANDY BLACKBURN | Staff Photographer

The Lancaster County Coroner's office identified the man who was stabbed to death in Lancaster city on Tuesday. 

Carlos Lopez Perez, 55, of Bellefonte, was the man who died after a stabbing on South Ann Street on Tuesday morning, according to a press release from Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Bieber. 

Lopez Perez's next-of-kin has not yet been notified, Bieber said. Anyone with information on his next of kin is asked to call 717-735-2123. 

The release said he died from multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead at 9:20 a.m.

His death was ruled a homicide. 

Lancaster city police said that they have a suspect, but have not released any names. 

That person is free from incarceration as the investigation continues, police said on Wednesday. 

Officers were initially called to 25 South Ann Street at 7:59 a.m. 

Lopez Perez was found inside, near the front door of the building, police said. 

Police have asked anyone with information about the stabbing to call them at 717-735-3300 or the local Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. Tips also can be submitted through the police website at www.lancasterpolice.com.

 

