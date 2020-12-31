The Lancaster County Coroner's office identified the man who was stabbed to death in Lancaster city on Tuesday.
Carlos Lopez Perez, 55, of Bellefonte, was the man who died after a stabbing on South Ann Street on Tuesday morning, according to a press release from Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Bieber.
Lopez Perez's next-of-kin has not yet been notified, Bieber said. Anyone with information on his next of kin is asked to call 717-735-2123.
The release said he died from multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead at 9:20 a.m.
His death was ruled a homicide.
Lancaster city police said that they have a suspect, but have not released any names.
That person is free from incarceration as the investigation continues, police said on Wednesday.
Officers were initially called to 25 South Ann Street at 7:59 a.m.
Lopez Perez was found inside, near the front door of the building, police said.
Police have asked anyone with information about the stabbing to call them at 717-735-3300 or the local Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. Tips also can be submitted through the police website at www.lancasterpolice.com.