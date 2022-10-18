The Lancaster County Coroner's Office has identified a man police say was run over by a bulldozer in West Cocalico Township on Monday afternoon.

The coroner's office identified the man as Walter Shirk, 81, of Ephrata.

Emergency crews responded at 2:04 p.m. Monday to the area of Mount Airy Road and Millpond Drive for a report of a person run over by a bulldozer, Ephrata police said.

Two men were cutting trees in a nearby ravine when the bulldozer rolled down the hill and crushed Shirk, police said. A deputy coroner pronounced Shirk dead at the scene.

Shirk was taken to the forensic center for examination. His cause and manner of death are pending.

Police continue to investigate.