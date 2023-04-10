ems040823-3.jpg

Police, fire and EMS personnel were called to a home in the 2100 block of Kentwood Drive in Lancaster for an incident involving a person who appeared to be deceased in a tree on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

 Connor Hollinger | LNP Correspondent

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office has identified the man who was killed while trimming a tree in a Manheim Township backyard on Saturday afternoon.

Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni identified the person as Har Mana, 38, of Lancaster Township. Diamantoni determined Mana died by electrocution and ruled the death accidental. 

Manheim Township Police Department responded to a residence on the 2100 block of Kentwood Drive at 12:48 p.m. for a report of an unconscious person in a tree, according to previous reporting

Mana was in a tree trimming branches when a branch contacted a power line, which electrocuted him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

