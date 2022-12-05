Vehicle crash logo 3

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office has identified 41-year-old Chad Rapp as the man killed in a weekend crash in West Hempfield Township.

Emergency crews responded shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday to a crash in the area of Prospect and Garfield roads, according to dispatch reports. The area is just east of Chiques Creek and about two miles south of Route 283.

A deputy coroner responded and pronounced Rapp, of Columbia, dead at the scene. Rapp was the passenger inside a Ford SUV that hit a tree in the area, according to the coroner's office.

Rapp's cause and manner of death are currently pending further examination at the Lancaster County Forensic Center.

