Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni identified the man who died Wednesday in a vehicle fire in East Donegal Township as 67-year-old Mount Joy resident.

His name was Billie Jo Lawler, Diamantoni said. Diamantoni's office identified him by using dental records.

Lawler died from thermal injuries and smoke inhalation, Diamantoni said. He ruled Lawler's death accidental.

Lawler was the only person found inside the vehicle after crews responded to a crash and fire at 11:56 p.m. on Wednesday along the 1300 block of Colebrook Road in East Donegal Township.

Susquehanna Regional police said the vehicle was "fully engulfed" in flames when first responders arrived. Police continue to investigate the crash.

Police are still investigating the crash and ask that anyone who has information about the crash call 717-426-1164.