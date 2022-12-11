One man was shot and killed, and a boy was shot and injured late Friday night in the area of Ruby and Fourth streets in Lancaster.

The Lancaster County Coroners Office identified the man as 30-year-old James Jeffery Diggs, of Lititz. An autopsy will be conducted on Monday.

City police responded to a report of gunfire around 11:34 p.m. and found the man dead on Ruby Street, police said Saturday.

Police found a blood trail and followed it to a house in the 400 block of Ruby where they found the boy with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The boy was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries and was in stable condition late Saturday morning.

Police said the shooting does not appear to have been random and there is no increased danger to the public.

Police said the crime scene is large and includes public areas and a private residence so residents may encounter blocked areas during the investigation. Police asked for patience as evidence technicians process the scene.

Nathan Sellers, who lives nearby, said his car was shot through the windshield and bumper. He and his girlfriend were coming home from a party around 12:30 a.m. and saw the man lying in the street.

The shooting was the fourth fatal shooting in less than two weeks in Lancaster County, and the third in the city.

Luis Oscar Sanchez, a father of two, died of his injuries at a local hospital after someone shot him while he was having a night out at Prince of Subs on South Prince Street on Monday, Nov. 28. Security guard Chris Johnson of Lancaster was wounded.

Wakiel Jones Jr., 27, of Lancaster, who previously spent time in prison for gun and drug offenses, was found shot to death in a city alleyway on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Around the same time, Lamar Lewis, 41, of Philadelphia, was shot and killed as he sat in a car in a residential Columbia neighborhood. Another man was wounded.

With suspects still at large in all three of those shootings, the district attorney said Thursday that the general public is likely not in danger. Investigators have not said if those shootings – two in Lancaster city and one in Columbia – are connected in some way or what the motives are, and District Attorney Heather Adams declined to give specific comment on any of the cases, citing the active investigations.

Saturday's death is the fourth homicide in the city this year, and the ninth in the county according to LNP | LancasterOnline archives.

Fourteen people died by homicide in 2021 in Lancaster County, up slightly from 13 in 2020. Of 2021's homicides, five happened in Lancaster city − of 2020's, four were in the city.

Since 2000, the county has averaged about a dozen homicides a year.