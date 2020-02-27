The Lancaster County Coroner has released the identity of a man killed in a crash on Route 283 early Saturday morning.

Killed was Tyler Smolen, 26, of Annapolis, Maryland, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said.

The crash occurred around 4 a.m. on Route 283 eastbound near the Ridge Road overpass in Mount Joy Township, according to LNP | LancasterOnline's media partner abc27 News.

A pickup truck and a tractor trailer collided, media reports said.

The road was shut down for several hours, and was reopened around 9 a.m., media reports said.

No other injuries were reported, according to abc27.