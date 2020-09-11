Rt 222 fatal

Emergency vehicles are on the scene of a fatal crash on the north bound lane of Rt 222 at the Creek Road overpass Friday, Sep. 11, 2020.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

A Christiana man was killed after crashing into a bridge abutment Friday afternoon on Route 222 North in Manheim Township.

Lancaster County Coroner Diamantoni identified the man killed in the crash as 76-year-old Don Breiner. A full autopsy to determine cause and manner of death is pending.

According to Manheim Township police Sgt. Michael Piacentino, Breiner was driving southbound on Route 222 just after 1 p.m. before crossing the grass median into the northbound lane near Creek Road and hit a bridge abutment, overturning the vehicle.

Breiner was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, according to police. The vehicle also momentarily caught fire but was quickly extinguished, Piacentino said.

Route 222 North was closed for about 4 hours Friday, spilling into the earlier part of the Friday evening commute.

A passerby put out the burning vehicle, according to a tweet from Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D'Agostino.

