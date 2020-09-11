A Christiana man was killed after crashing into a bridge abutment Friday afternoon on Route 222 North in Manheim Township.

Lancaster County Coroner Diamantoni identified the man killed in the crash as 76-year-old Don Breiner. A full autopsy to determine cause and manner of death is pending.

According to Manheim Township police Sgt. Michael Piacentino, Breiner was driving southbound on Route 222 just after 1 p.m. before crossing the grass median into the northbound lane near Creek Road and hit a bridge abutment, overturning the vehicle.

Breiner was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, according to police. The vehicle also momentarily caught fire but was quickly extinguished, Piacentino said.

Route 222 North was closed for about 4 hours Friday, spilling into the earlier part of the Friday evening commute.

A passerby put out the burning vehicle, according to a tweet from Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D'Agostino.

Route 222 N is shutdown at Oregon Pk for a vehicle accident with injuries. Vehicle was on fire but passerby used extinguisher to put it out. PennDOT to Close 222 N at 30. Fire Police at 222 N Ramp at Butter Rd. Expected closures for considerable amount of time. — Commissioner Ray D'Agostino (@CommissionerRD) September 11, 2020

