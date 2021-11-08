Donald Hostetter didn’t think much of the fire alarm beeping on Sunday night. He had heard it periodically, at short intervals, over the past week.

Then he went out the back door and saw “real dark gray smoke” coming from the house he had lived in for the past decade.

He later learned one of his friends died in the fire at 30 North Jacob Street in Mount Joy.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni identified the man as 70-year-old David Sanchez. Sanchez died as a result of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, Diamantoni said. Diamantoni ruled Sanchez's death accidental.

Hostetter was one of six people displaced after the fatal fire at the three-story house. There were two apartments downstairs and five rooms upstairs, one of which he called home.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do after this,” Hostetter said Monday morning, looking at the remains of the building from a neighbor’s porch across the street.

It was around 8:45 p.m. when Hostetter went out the back and around the front, seeing smoke bellowing out from Sanchez's apartment.

Hostetter and other neighbors yelled for Sanchez, who lived on the first floor. Hostetter said Sanchez is a Vietnam Marine and Army veteran who was legally blind and disabled.

When Sanchez didn’t come outside, Hostetter and others tried to open a window, he said, but the glass was too hot.

In his decade of living at the house, Hostetter said he’s never known of any electrical issues or things that could be problem.

Hostetter also routinely took Sanchez to the VA hospital about once a month, and said Sanchez had a heart attack last Wednesday and had just been released from the hospital on Friday.

"He shouldn't have been alone," Hostetter said.

Crews were on the scene until the early morning hours on Monday. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.