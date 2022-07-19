The Lancaster County Coroner's Office has identified the man who died after a motorcycle crash in Manor Township on Sunday as Christopher Alberty Rivera.

Rivera, 37, of Lancaster city, died of his injuries at Lancaster General Hospital-Penn Medicine, police said. His cause and manner of death are pending.

Officers in Manor Township responded at 4:26 p.m. Sunday to the 700 block of Letort Road for a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. Responding officers and EMS officials performed life-saving measures on Rivera before he was taken to the hospital.

The Lancaster County Crash Investigation Team responded to the scene, and the crash is still under investigation. Police ask anyone with information to contact Manor Township Police at 717-299-5231.