Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect new information provided by Manheim Borough Police on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 and the Lancaster County Coroner's Office on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.

A man died and a woman was injured in a three-vehicle crash that closed a section of Route 283 in Rapho Township overnight Saturday.

The multiple-vehicle crash happened at 10:51 p.m. Saturday on Route 283 westbound on the area of South Esbenshade Road, according to dispatch reports.

Police determined through preliminary investigation that a man was driving in the eastbound lanes and hit another vehicle when he tried to pass it, police said Monday. The Lancaster County Coroner's Office identified the man as Galvin Paniagua, 20, of Hershey. Paniagua's vehicle spun through the median and crashed into a vehicle in the westbound lane driven by a 65-year-old woman from New Hope.

Paniagua was pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman from New Hope was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries. The driver of the eastbound vehicle, a 43-year-old man from Lititz, and a passenger were unharmed.

The Coroner's Office determined Paniagua died of multiple traumatic injuries and ruled his death accidental.

Crews closed the road in the area of the crash for several hours so police could investigate.

Manheim Borough Police continue to investigate and ask anyone who saw the crash to contact Sgt. Jason Riggle (717) 665-2481.