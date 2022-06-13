The Lancaster County Coroner's Office has identified a man who was hit and killed by a train in Lancaster city last week.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni identified the man as Terrance Grande, 50, of Lancaster. The manner of Grande's death is still under investigation, Diamantoni said.

Emergency crews responded at 8:40 p.m. Thursday to the Amtrak main line in the area of Dillerville Road for a report of a pedestrian hit by a train, according to dispatch reports. EMS confirmed one person was dead at the scene.

It marks the second instance this year of someone being fatally hit by a train in the city. A 25-year-old was struck by a train near the New Holland Avenue overpass in Lancaster city in January; the coroner's office ruled that a death a suicide.

Beth Toll, public relations manager for Amtrak, said in an email Monday that according to Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), trespassing along railroad rights-of-way is the leading cause of rail-related deaths in the country and that railroad crossing incidents are the second leading cause of rail-related deaths.

"These incidents can affect everyone involved—those who are injured or die and their families, our train crews, and our passengers," Toll said. "They also serve as critical reminders about the importance of obeying the law and of exercising extreme caution around railroad tracks and crossings."

Toll added that Amtrak continues to work closely with Operation Lifesaver by emphasizing the obvious dangers of being on railroad property or disregarding warnings at rail crossings.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255., or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.