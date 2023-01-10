The Lancaster County Coroner's Office has identified the man found shot to death inside of a West Hempfield Township apartment on Sunday.

Officers with West Hempfield Township Police responded to Lincoln West Apartments for a reported burglary in progress before 4 a.m. The apartment complex is on Columbia Avenue just east of Mountville. Responding officers found one person dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office identified the person as 35-year-old Hector Burgos-Torres following an autopsy Tuesday morning. The Coroner's Office determined Burgos-Torres died of gunshot wounds to the body, and ruled his death a homicide.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and the public is not in any danger. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact West Hempfield Township Police or the District Attorney’s Office Detective Bureau through Lancaster County-Wide Communications at 911.