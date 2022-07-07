The Lancaster County Coroner's Office has identified the body found at an island in the Susquehanna River on Thursday afternoon.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni identified the man as Jerry Reynolds, 63, of Airville, York County.

On Wednesday afternoon, Pennsylvania State Police said the body is that of a male possibly homeless and living in the area, according to WGAL-TV.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Boaters found Reynolds' around 1:50 p.m. on Crow Island near Martic Township, WGAL-TV reported.

Crow Island is among several islands just south of Norman Wood Bridge.

Police said Reynolds likely interacted with the public over the last two to three days. State police are asking anyone who had contact with him to call them at 717-299-7650.

Editor's note: This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.