A body found Tuesday afternoon in a pond in Manor Township has been identified as a 61-year-old man missing since Monday.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni identified the man as Paul Wadel, of Manor Township.

An autopsy will be conducted Wednesday to determine the cause of death, Diamantoni said.

Police say there is no evidence of foul play after crews discovered Wadel's body while searching for him.

Wadel had last been seen by his familiy, July 6, police said.

First responders were first dispatched to search the area near Habecker Church and Central Manor roads around 2:06 a.m., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

While searching near the 600 block of Habecker Church Road, police found Wadel's truck. Several items "of interest" were also found near a pond in the area.

Police were assisted by Blue Rock Fire Department and a dive team from the Rawlinsville Fire Company. After a dive was canceled due to "environmental" concerns, the pond was drained.

Wadel's body was discovered after a large portion of the pond was drained, police said.

