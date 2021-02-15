Update: The man shot and killed has been identified.

A man found shot and killed in a parking lot in Strasburg Sunday night has been identified.

His wife, according to police, is charged with killing him.

Mitchell C. Bewley, 27, of Quarryville, was found shot to death in the PNC parking lot in Strasburg Sunday evening, according to the Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Danielle Bewley, 29, was charged with homicide and arrested after an hours-long standoff with police in the couple's Quarryville home.

The couple was married in 2019 in New Providence, according to Lancaster County records.

Mitchell's body was found 13 miles away from the couple's home, which they rented on Locust Lane, a 0.9-mile stretch of blacktop that connects Blackburn and Puseyville roads.

Teresa Thomas, a 57-year-old woman who lives at the top of the hill overlooking where the Bewley's lived, said that when she first saw "big lights," she assumed it was a tractor.

Soon after, Thomas said she heard a person yelling through a bullhorn, "Come out of the house, everything's going to be okay."

Danielle was arrested at 11:22 p.m. Sunday and taken to a hospital, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office. She is charged with criminal homicide and firearms not to be carried without a license.

Court offices are closed on President's Day, which means the affidavit of probable cause isn't immediately available.

Thomas said she had interacted with Danielle on a few occasions when the 29-year-old was taking one of her two children to the bus stop, right in front of Thomas' home.

"She seemed like she was OK," Thomas said of their last interaction. "I don't know what happened [or] why she went off."

An autopsy for Mitchell is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 17, Diamantoni said. A cause of death has not yet been released.