A 73-year-old man was found dead by the side of a road in northern Lancaster County early Tuesday morning, but police say the man's death is not considered suspicious.

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office identified the man as Tarsem Singh, of Lancaster, who had been reported missing from a nearby residence.

Officers with the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department responded to the 400 block of West Burkholder Road in Clay Township around 3:45 a.m. to a report of a man in his underwear laying alongside the roadway. Officers could not find vital signs and performed CPR before EMS arrived, police said.

EMS took Singh to Ephrata WellSpan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The coroner's office Wednesday night hadn't determined Singh's cause and manner of death.