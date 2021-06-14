A Lancaster motorcyclist who was killed on Sunday after crashing with a pickup truck in Penn Township has been identified by Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Jose Rosario Paredes, 24, was traveling eastbound in the 100 block of Auction Road, just off of Lancaster Road (Route 72), near Kennedy Court south of Manheim, when he lost control on a sharp curve at around 2:23 p.m., Northern Lancaster County Regional police said in a news release. Rosario-Paredes crossed the center yellow line and traveled into the path of an oncoming pickup truck and was struck head-on.

First responders arrived to find Rosario Paredes face down in the road, according to dispatch reports.

Police did not state when Rosario Paredes died.

A crash reconstruction team was on the scene on Sunday, a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications said. The incident remains under investigation.

Witnesses to the crash are encouraged to contact NLCRPD by phone at 717-733-0695 or through CrimeWatch at nclrpd.org.