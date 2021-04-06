The Lancaster man who was found with fatal injuries on a residential sidewalk last month has been identified, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Hipolito Gonzalez, 61, died of what police described as severe head injuries at a hospital last week, Diamantoni said, though the exact date of his death has not been made clear.

Gonzalez’ cause of death is still pending after an autopsy was performed last week, Diamantoni said.

Gonzalez was transported to the hospital after he was found by a neighbor unconscious on the sidewalk at 33 Dorwart Street at 6:56 p.m. on March 18, Lancaster police said in a news release.

A GoFundMe created by Gonzalez's family stated that he sustained a traumatic brain injury.

The cause and circumstances of how Gonzalez sustained the injuries remain under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to call Lancaster police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at lancasterpolice.com or by texting a tip to Crime Stoppers by texting LANCS to 847411.