Angelo Torres, 15 months old, was the infant shot and killed inside a Lancaster city residence last month, according to the Lancaster County Coroner's Office.

He died of a gunshot wound to the head and neck on Tuesday, Oct. 18, in what was ruled a homicide, according to the Coroner's Office, which identified Torres on Tuesday after LNP | LancasterOnline filed a Right-to-Know Law request for the information, which is public record. The Coroner's Office had released Torres' cause and manner of death in the days after the shooting.

Police say Torres was shot by a 3-year-old, and the incident is still under investigation.

Crews responded around 7 p.m. on the night of the shooting to a home in the 500 block of Woodward Street for a report of a baby shot in the face by another child. Officers arrived to find an infant lying on the floor of the residence with a gunshot wound to the face. Officers rendered aid until EMS arrived, but the infant was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Neighbors told reporters at the time they didn't hear any gunfire, but one said she heard screaming and crying.

Lancaster city police confirmed in the days after the shooting that a 3-year-old child inside the home at the time shot Torres. Police have not yet released either child's name.

Investigators executing a search warrant on the residence found a 9mm handgun on a table next to Torres' body, and two toy guns near his body, according to details laid out in the search warrant. The 9mm handgun had a 30-round extended magazine, a laser sight and its serial number scraped off, according to the warrant. One of the toy guns found near the child’s body was orange and blue, but the other “more accurately resembled a real handgun.”

Officers also found a black digital scale with a white substance on the same table as the 9mm, according to the warrant, and also found what they suspected to be marijuana on a tray in a bedroom.

Lancaster city police have said that no one is in custody.

A death notice for Torres indicates his viewing and funeral services were held on Oct. 27.