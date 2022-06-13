The 33-year-old Ephrata man who died in a fatal box truck crash on Thursday has been identified as Justin Cory Stapleton, according to the Lancaster County Coroner Stephen Diamantoni.

The crash happened at 4:11 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Lititz Pike near Overlook Golf Course. Stapleton was driving a box truck in the northbound lane when he veered off the road, according to Sgt. Barry Waltz Jr., public information officer with Manheim Township Police.

After hitting two utility poles, a fire hydrant and a stone wall, Stapleton's vehicle turned onto its side, Waltz said. Emergency units had to remove Stapleton from the truck.

Lititz Pike was closed in both directions between Roseville and Delp roads for several hours after the crash.