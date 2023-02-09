A Chester County man driving an SUV died in a crash with an Amazon tractor-trailer on Route 272 Wednesday in Providence Township.

The crash happened around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday on Lancaster Pike (Route 272) and Schoolhouse Road, just over 2 miles north of Buck Road and nearly 6 miles south of Willow Street.

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office pronounced Mark Slobodjian, 61, of Nottingham, dead at the scene. The coroner's office determined Slobodjian's cause of death was multiple traumatic injuries, and the manner accidental.

The name or status of the tractor-trailer driver has not been released.