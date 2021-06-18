Authorities have identified the body found last week behind the East Lampeter Township Target as Gene Lamar Engle, 59, of Lancaster.

Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said it's unlikely the death is suspicious, but his office is awaiting results from tissue and toxicology studies and the police investigation before making a final determination on the cause of death.

Officials performed an autopsy on June 11, Diamantoni said.

Police were called to the scene after 9 a.m. on June 9, on a reported discovery of human remains, police said in a news release.

It was hard to tell how long the remains had been there from the initial investigation, Diamantoni said last week.

