The death of an 84-year-old Martic Township man who was found in a pond Sunday has been ruled accidental, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

The man was identified as William Clayton, Diamantoni said.

His death was ruled as an accidental freshwater drowning, Diamantoni said.

Clayton was found in a pond on his property in the 1100 block of Pennsy Road just before 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, police said. Troopers had initially been called for a missing persons report at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

An empty boat was found in a pond on the man's property after authorities searched for him, police said. Clayton was found in the pond and pulled out by a dive team.