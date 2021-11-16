Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni released the names of the three people who died from two separate crashes on Route 30 last week.

The crashes happened hours apart on Nov. 10, both in West Hempfield Township near the Prospect Road interchange.

Tinnell Davis Jr., 23, of Baltimore, Maryland, and Cayla Raye, 23, of Aberdeen, Maryland, died after the Honda Accord they were in crossed the grass median and hit a white box truck, according to police. The crash happened around 9:14 a.m. on Route 30 eastbound near Prospect Road.

Davis and Raye were pronounced dead at the scene and both died from multiple traumatic injuries, Diamantoni said. Three people in the box truck were taken to the hospital for suspected minor injuries, police said at the time.

Just more than eight hours later at 5:17 p.m., police were dispatched for another crash near the intersection, this time at the Prospect Road on-ramp to Route 30.

Michael Mylott, 29, of Mountville, died after a white ford pickup truck hit his motorcycle, police said.

Mylott was taken to the hospital after the crash, where he later died of his injuries. He died of multiple traumatic injuries, Diamantoni said.

Both crashes are still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact West Hempfield Township Police at 717-285-5191 or 1-800-957-2677.

An analysis using the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s online crash data tool showed there were 194 crashes in the area that encompasses the interchange between 2001 and 2020.

Of those 194 crashes − omitting the crashes from this month − only one had been fatal. Three of those crashes involved pedestrians; four were head-on crashes; and 60 were rear-end crashes.