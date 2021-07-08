The person killed in a Monday night crash in Paradise Township has been identified as 17-year-old Tatania Smucker of Gap, Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said Thursday.

Smucker was driving a vehicle around 10 p.m. on Black Horse Road, just south of Route 30, when she lost control of the vehicle and struck a utility pole, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The car rolled over several times and ejected both Smucker and a passenger, stopping about 50 yards from the road, police said.

Smucker was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger suffered “moderate injuries” and was taken to Lancaster General Hospital, police said.

Smucker was a rising senior at Linville Hill Christian School and worked at Fashion Cents and Riehl’s Cheese Shop, according to an obituary published in LNP. Born in Guatemala, she was the daughter of Bryan and Karen Stoltzfus Smucker.