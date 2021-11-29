A 16-year-old boy who died after crashing his motorcycle on Saturday morning in Caernarvon Township was a Berks County resident, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Rubin Nolt, of Mohnton Borough, died from multiple traumatic injuries sustained in the crash, Diamantoni said.

The crash happened around 7:57 a.m. on Main Street (Route 23) in Caernarvon Township, police said. Nolt was driving east near Boot Jack Road at a "high rate of speed" when he lost control of the motorcycle and hit a mailbox before striking a utility pole.

Police said Nolt, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, died at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.