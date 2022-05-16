A York County motorcyclist who was killed along a Mountville road last week has been identified by Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Bryson W. Neely, 28, died of multiple traumatic injuries, an external examination Monday morning showed, Diamantoni said. The York city resident’s death was ruled accidental.

Neely and a passenger whose identity has not been released crashed into a pole in the 100 block of College Avenue, less than half a mile south of Route 30, shortly after noon Friday, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The passenger was transported to a local hospital with unspecified injuries, a dispatch report stated.

West Hempfield Township police are investigating the crash. Police did not respond to a phone call Monday afternoon.

Neely, a graduate of Penn Manor High School and Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology in 2012 and 2014, respectively, was described in his obituary as a talented painter who enjoyed customizing vehicles and an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and hosting bonfires. Neely, who is survived by both of his parents and three siblings, was also described as “the life of the party” and a talented cook.