The Lancaster County Coroner has identified the two women who died after being stabbed Thursday night, and Lancaster city police have charged a man with homicide in their deaths.

Christine Ross, 53, and Autumn Ross, 20, died after being stabbed Thursday night, according to Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Police charged James Sterbinsky, 56, of 557 High Street, early Friday morning with killing the women, according to charging documents. Sterbinsky is Autumn Ross' uncle.

Sterbinsky allegedly stabbed the women inside his apartment building, which contains four units, police said. Christine Ross was found dead in the home, and Autumn Ross died after being taken to Lancaster General Hospital, according to charging documents. Sterbinsky also allegedly stabbed a 33-year-old man who remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Lancaster police got a 911 call around 10:30 p.m. that a man was seen running around chasing a man and kids while holding a knife, according to charging documents.

Sterbinsky's name was listed on a mailbox outside of the home police had taped off as the crime scene Friday.

He is held in Lancaster County Prison without bail due to the homicide charges.

