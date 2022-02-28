A 24-year-old Mountville man who was killed Sunday night following a three-vehicle crash along Route 222 in Manheim Township has been identified by Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Johnny Sepulveda died of multiple traumatic injuries, Diamantoni said Monday evening. His death was ruled accidental.

Sepulveda was driving a silver Nissan Altima southbound when he crossed over the median and collided with two oncoming vehicles just south of the Landis Valley Road overpass at 7:05 p.m., Manheim Township police said Monday.

Four other people suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash and were treated at a local hospital.

Sepulveda was taken to a local hospital following the crash, where he later died in an operating room, Diamantoni said. The coroner’s office relied on an external examination and extensive studies of Sepulveda at the hospital to determine his cause and manner of death.

Investigators kept all lanes of the road closed until around 11:50 p.m. as they conducted a crash reconstruction of the scene.

Police are now seeking witnesses to the crash. Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to call Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.