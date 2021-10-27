A Columbia motorcyclist who was killed in a crash on Route 72 in East Hempfield Township on Monday has been identified by Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

An external examination showed Konnor Lowman, 21, died of multiple traumatic injuries, Diamantoni said.

Lowman and another vehicle crashed into a Warwick Township public works vehicle that was stopped at Quarry and Lancaster roads (Route 72) , just north of East Petersburg, at 12:29 p.m., East Hempfield Township police said.

Lowman was pronounced dead at the scene. His death was ruled accidental, Diamantoni said.

No autopsy was performed, though Lowman underwent a CT scan to document his injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or events leading up to it is urged to contact Sgt. Joshua Sandman at 717-898-3103.